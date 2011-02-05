Thames Water Selects SureCloud to Streamline and Accelerate IRAM2 Assessments

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Leading water utility supplier, Thames Water selects SureCloud’s Risk Manager for IRAM2 Application to streamline its information risk management assessments. The SureCloud IRAM2 solution will consolidate all assessments on a centralized platform, enabling risk practitioners to make informed business decisions and facilitate better risk management.

Thames Water will use the SureCloud integrated Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform to eliminate inefficiencies and improve visibility.

The SureCloud IRAM2 App automates the IRAM2 risk assessment process, empowering businesses to utilize the methodology flexibly and more efficiently. It reduces the number of sheets required to complete the assessment, by removing repetition and centrally storing data relating to the profile of the business. Delivered through the SureCloud cloud-based Platform, the Application replaces Thames Water’s manual spreadsheet-based tools, to provide a solution that better fits their needs.

Vikram Sokhi, Information Security Analyst at Thames Water, said: “SureCloud’s solution makes IRAM2-compliant risk management easy, by drastically simplifying the implementation of the methodology. From the testing phase alone, we found the SureCloud application to immediately start solving our issues. Through SureCloud’s centralized platform, we can assess our risk profile in a way that’s not only user-friendly but also highly effective for our business. As we deploy the application, we’re confident that we will be able to flexibly and efficiently manage risk across the business.”

The solution provides a centralized source for simple real-time risk management. It aggregates data from multiple assessment results to present a continuous risk profile, pulling all key metrics into a single, live dashboard. This provides a detailed profile of the risk that exists in the company’s infrastructure and processes, as well as threat events in real-time.

Richard Hibbert, CEO at SureCloud said: “For organizations the size of Thames Water, information risk management is a necessity. It can easily become resource intensive and cumbersome, which is why we’re delighted that Thames Water chose our solution to help address their needs. SureCloud’s Risk Manager for IRAM2 Application streamlines the process, enabling organizations to complete thorough, holistic information risk assessments for every project with efficiency and usability in mind.”

IRAM2

IRAM2 risk assessment methodology helps businesses identify, analyze and treat information risk. Launched by the Information Security Forum, it focuses on simplicity and practicality while embedding consistency and reliability throughout the assessment process. Information risk is assessed by evaluating a variety of factors that comprise each risk equation. It is designed in a modular format to provide guidance in assessing each of these factors and assisting the practitioner in determining the ﬁnal residual risk rating.