Thales updates its 2019 financial objectives following the integration of Gemalto

June 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

2019 objectives for the “Digital Identity and Security” (DIS) operating segment:

Organic sales growth between 0% and 2%, in line with expectations

EBIT between €240 and €260m, corresponding to an underlying margin of around 10%, comparable to the rest of the Group

€120m of run-rate cost synergies, at the top end of the initially announced range, after taking into account the disposal of Thales’s GP HSM business

Confirmed outlook for all other businesses

New 2019 Group objectives:

Order intake slightly above €18bn

Organic sales growth between 3% and 4% (unchanged)

EBIT between €1,980m and €2,000m