Thales updates its 2019 financial objectives following the integration of Gemalto
June 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON
2019 objectives for the “Digital Identity and Security” (DIS) operating segment:
Organic sales growth between 0% and 2%, in line with expectations
EBIT between €240 and €260m, corresponding to an underlying margin of around 10%, comparable to the rest of the Group
€120m of run-rate cost synergies, at the top end of the initially announced range, after taking into account the disposal of Thales’s GP HSM business
Confirmed outlook for all other businesses
New 2019 Group objectives:
Order intake slightly above €18bn
Organic sales growth between 3% and 4% (unchanged)
EBIT between €1,980m and €2,000m
