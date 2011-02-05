Thales launches its new Gemalto Digital ID Wallet

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Citizens can now enjoy effortless proof of identity, attributes and rights, by accessing their official documents on a single and highly secure platform on their smartphones, the Gemalto Digital ID Wallet.

Going forward, Governments will be able to better foster links with their citizens with several identity services available on Gemalto Digital ID Wallet, whilst benefitting from a new tool to fight ID fraud.

With high-level security solutions and encryption layers, citizens’ personal data are fully secured to guarantee privacy.

With Thales’s new Gemalto Digital ID Wallet, governments will issue a secure digital version of official documents including identity cards, health cards and drivers licenses, available to all citizens on their smartphones. Citizens will therefore be able to prove who they are, both online and in the ‘real world’, and access their rights and services at the touch of a button. The solution uses multi-layered security techniques and sophisticated encryption to achieve robust protection of personal data, whilst offering users complete control over what information they choose to share, with whom, and when.