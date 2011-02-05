Thales finalizes the integration of Gemalto bond financing

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Following the successful completion of its public offering on Gemalto NV, Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) holds 97.02% of Gemalto’s shares. As part of the Gemalto integration process, Thales and Gemalto have conducted a consent solicitation on the EUR 400 million bond issued by Gemalto and maturing in September 2021.

The intention was to substitute Thales for Gemalto as debtor and to align the terms of the bond with the most recent and existing listed Thales bonds.

The bondholders’ meeting convened today approved an extraordinary resolution validating the terms of the consent solicitation.

Following the early prepayment of all outstanding Gemalto US private placements on 13 May 2019, this step marks the completion of Thales’s integration of Gemalto bond financing.