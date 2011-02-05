Thales extends distribution of data security solutions with Arrow

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Thales announces that it has extended its distribution agreement with global technology provider Arrow Electronics, to bring its advanced data security solutions and services to more territories across the Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

A specialist in security, Arrow is the only technology provider in the UK and Ireland to bring Thales products to the channel, and this extended agreement will see the two companies pursue market opportunities across EMEA. Thales and Arrow will leverage the ArrowSphere cloud platform for “as-a-service” capabilities to collaborate with complementary technology companies, focusing on addressing key market concerns around areas such as GDPR, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud.

One of the biggest drivers and enablers of digital transformation is the widespread enterprise adoption of cloud computing. As the number of organizations adopting the cloud increases, security concerns still remain as organizations lose visibility into how their data is protected and lose control over how their infrastructure is built. This, coupled with the fact that the vast majority of organizations operate in multi-cloud environments, can make deploying and managing data security policies and encryption keys that secure cloud applications and data a challenge. Thales provides extensive support of cloud environments and data security technologies for multi-cloud data security, ranging from advanced Bring Your Own Encryption (BYOE) to simplifying the management of cloud Bring Your Own Keys (BYOK), allowing organizations to satisfy compliance requirements and gain greater control of sensitive data in the leading cloud service provider platforms from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft and Salesforce.

Arrow is a distributor for Thales’s line of hardware security modules (HSMs) as well as its Vormetric Data Security Platform. Thales nShield HSMs provide a secure environment for cryptographic processing, key generation and protection and encryption. The Vormetric Data Security Platform is data security solution composed of several products for securing sensitive data across servers spanning data centers, clouds, big data and container environments.