Thales and Oman’s Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership to create Advanced Cybersecurity Academy

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Oman already ranks third in the world, next only to USA and Canada, in cyber-attack readiness according to the Global Cybersecurity Index. Armed with a high-level cybersecurity strategy, and a comprehensive roadmap, Oman is well placed with the best organizational practices to tackle threats. The country also ranked second in the Middle East, as per the latest International Telecommunications Union Global Cybersecurity Index, for protecting its national infrastructure.

The new partnership, signed by Dr. Dhafir bin Awadh Al Shanfari, PAPP CEO and Mr. Pierre JEANNE, Vice President of Thales Group for Cybersecurity Technologies and Solutions, will help further strengthen the cyber- preparedness of the nation. The new partnership builds on the long-term presence of Thales in Oman and its commitment to promoting localization and human capital development in line with the Oman 2040 vision

As part of its offset (Tawazun Oman) obligations in the country, Thales will provide Cyber Range Platforms (sophisticated cybersecurity training and testing facility) to the Advanced Cybersecurity Academy in addition to a complete cyber training program – from basic to expert level – led by Thales cyber experts who will be based in Oman for two years, and train 16 Omani trainers at the Academy.

The Advanced Cybersecurity Academy aims to train and qualify national cadres with high professional skills in accordance with the recognized professional standards at the level of the global training institutions and the cybersecurity organizations, as well as providing support to various governmental departments and the private sector, with specialized skills and expertise to deal with any cyber-attacks or electronic piracy to reduce the risks of electronic threats. Moreover, the Academy is equipped with the most advanced means and techniques.

Thales will provide Cyber Range Platforms, developed and powered by its partner DIATEAM, which will include their advanced training tools for the Academy. Trainees will learn how to protect and defend their networks against cyber-attacks with the Cyber Range Platforms, virtualizing all possible scenarios and solutions. The program will be implemented with the support of Thales experts whose mission is to enable the Academy’s trainers to deliver the courses autonomously.