Terface introduces its new Kobra’s personnal shredders including the Hybrid technology

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Both cross cut shredders are reliable and easy to handle, and ideally meant for individual uses.

After the launch of its automatic paper shredders, Kobra widen its already existing range with 2 new types of Hybrid shredders: • Kobra Hybrid : engine power 170 Watts • Kobra Hybrid-S : engine power 250 Watts

The throat allows an easy introduction of paper and credit cards and the front window is transparent to allow a check of the shredding progress.

Kobra Hybrid enjoys the latest technology in energy consumption management. Its Hybrid technology uses the energy stored during each shredding cycle to improve the efficiency and performance. Combined with its automatic power log out system, it can save up to 15% of energy.

What’s more, Hybrid shredders have the following specificities that make Kobra document shredders special: _• Energy Smart: zero electric consumption when in sleep

• Automatic return: 100 % anti paper jam system

• 24 hours engine: no overheating during the shredding process

• Super Potential Power System: highly resistant processed steel chain and gear transmission, with high tempered carbon steel blades for an exceptional lifespan.

• Start & Stop: automatic start and stop system.

• Eco Friendly: do not need plastic bags.

To the above list is added:

Hybrid Technology: uses the energy stored during each shredding cycle.

Kobra’s products are made in Italy from European components. With a range composed of 90 products sold in more than one hundred countries, Kobra is one of the world’s most important document shredder brands.

Kobra’s products are distributed in France by Terface, the specialist distributor of document binders and document shredders. With 35 years of experience in this sector, Terface gives to its Clients its expertise and its exclusive brands, Unbind and Kobra.

Its first objective: the quality adapted to the needs of each Client, with an impeccable service level.