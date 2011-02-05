Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Telia Norway signs partner agreement with IMImobile for Enterprise cPaaS offering

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Scandinavian telecommunications provider to resell IMImobile’s cPaaS offering, IMIconnect, to enterprise customers

IMImobile, a global communications software provider, has signed a partner agreement with Telia Norway, with an option to extend to the wider Telia Company – the leading telecom operator in the Nordic/Baltics. The partner agreement will enable Telia to resell IMImobile’s cloud products, including its enterprise cPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) offering, IMIconnect, to its enterprise customers. IMIconnect enables businesses to rapidly launch and orchestrate two-way, trigger-based customer communications across 10+ channels.

Driven by the changes in person to person communications, consumers now expect interactions with businesses to be personalised, relevant, contextual, interactive and conducted in real time. IMImobile is helping Telia to keep pace with changing consumer expectations and offer innovative communications solutions for its enterprise customers. Telia will also be looking into using IMIconnect itself in order to create interactive customer journeys.

Telia recognised IMImobile’s experience in providing connected customer communication solutions and being a trusted technology partner for global enterprises and mobile operators such as EE, MTN, O2 and Vodafone. In addition, Telia required a partner which offered local language capabilities as well as new communications channels such as Apple Business Chat and WhatsApp Business to provide its customers with the ability to communicate over their preferred channel.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 