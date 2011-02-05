Telia Norway signs partner agreement with IMImobile for Enterprise cPaaS offering

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

IMImobile, a global communications software provider, has signed a partner agreement with Telia Norway, with an option to extend to the wider Telia Company – the leading telecom operator in the Nordic/Baltics. The partner agreement will enable Telia to resell IMImobile’s cloud products, including its enterprise cPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) offering, IMIconnect, to its enterprise customers. IMIconnect enables businesses to rapidly launch and orchestrate two-way, trigger-based customer communications across 10+ channels.

Driven by the changes in person to person communications, consumers now expect interactions with businesses to be personalised, relevant, contextual, interactive and conducted in real time. IMImobile is helping Telia to keep pace with changing consumer expectations and offer innovative communications solutions for its enterprise customers. Telia will also be looking into using IMIconnect itself in order to create interactive customer journeys.

Telia recognised IMImobile’s experience in providing connected customer communication solutions and being a trusted technology partner for global enterprises and mobile operators such as EE, MTN, O2 and Vodafone. In addition, Telia required a partner which offered local language capabilities as well as new communications channels such as Apple Business Chat and WhatsApp Business to provide its customers with the ability to communicate over their preferred channel.