Tata Communications provides secure and seamless connectivity to BlaBla Connect OTT subscribers

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Tata Communications has been selected by global OTT solutions provider BlaBla Connect to underpin a first-of-its-kind OTT service that integrates its existing mobile wallet and voice services together with borderless connectivity. As a result, BlaBla Connect subscribers will enjoy peace of mind while on the move through seamless access to over 64 million secure hotspots in over 160 countries – integrated through one mobile application.

With Tata Communications Wi-Fi+, BlaBla Connect is able to address the security risks and hidden costs sometimes associated with accessing unsecure public Wi-Fi networks. Through this added feature, app subscribers can automatically connect to pre-determined secure hotspots with a single sign-in experience and no hidden charges – no matter where the subscriber is in the world. According to Ericsson Consumer Lab, roamers are not purchasing travel packages as often. Instead, they are turning off their phones while away resulting in missed calls and messages, a struggle to find open Wi-Fi hotspots and overall frustration at the lack of connectivity. This is why 7 out of 10 travelers with smartphones find Wi-Fi calling appealing. Thus, adding Tata Communications Wi-Fi+ to the BlaBla Connect app keeps travelers connected.

“BlaBla Connect will be the first OTT voice and mobile wallet provider to offer bundled voice and data services globally.” said Ragheb ElSergani, Chairman, BlaBla Connect. “This latest development supports our global growth ambitions by helping us ensure that our customers can enjoy a seamless, secure and reliable experience, thanks to our partnership with Tata Communications and its established global network presence.”

Available on Android, iOS and Windows PC, the BlaBla Connect app currently enables subscribers to make HD voice calls, chat with contacts, send SMS text messages and send international GSM top-up credits to their own mobile and also the mobile phones of friends and family. Recently, BlaBla acquired a financial license in Europe to provide money services over its digital wallet (PassTo), which will allow BlaBla Connect users (OTT) globally to seamlessly integrate with payment services. This is a step further in enabling BlaBala Connect to realize its full integration vision between OTT application and mobile digital wallet.

“Helping companies pursue borderless growth is one of the key highlights of Tata Communications in the age of IoT and information exchange,” said Radwan Moussalli, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Central Asia and Africa. “Negotiating the complexities of different operators and network providers across borders and regions can be challenging for many companies. We are reinventing mobile networking for the IoT age that gives companies like BlaBla Connect the opportunities for rapid growth and to introduce new innovative features seamlessly and quickly.”

This partnership is the latest example of how Tata Communications is helping to enable a truly global, borderless mobile experience for people and things. It is underpinned by Tata Communications’ global network which today connects 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers and carries 25% of the world’s Internet routes.