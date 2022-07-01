Tanium comments on the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) joining its western allies to combat Russian state-sponsored cyber attacks

April 2022 by Zac Warren, Senior Director of Cybersecurity Advisory – EMEA, Tanium

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is set to join its western allies in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US to share updated mitigation advice against Russian state cyber-attacks and cyber-criminal gangs. The threat of state-sponsored cyberattacks from a hostile nation is a stark possibility for the future, and the UK’s proactive step along with the western alliance is a positive step to combat this.

“Russia is very good at attacking critical infrastructure. For example, they can shut down entire power grids, and we’ve already seen that in the Ukraine conflict on multiple occasions. The Western alliances need to take this threat very seriously. As sanctions become heavier and heavier on Russia, they will be looking for ways to retaliate, and further attacks on critical Western infrastructure are a strong possibility. It’s likely that Russia is already poking around in the critical infrastructure of the USA, UK, and the EU – looking for vulnerabilities such as unpatched systems to manipulate and take advantage of.

It’s particularly important that Western alliance countries develop better security around this critical infrastructure. To achieve this, there needs to be partnerships between government agencies and the private sector. There are several reasons for this, but one is that many governments want to regulate cybersecurity without having the technical capabilities to do it. Technical skills are more common within the private sector, and governments need to tap into these skills to help improve their security posture.”