Tanium Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

April 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can now access Tanium to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive rapid IT operations and security integrations across the enterprise

Tanium announce the availability of Tanium in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers can purchase and provision Tanium directly from the marketplace to simplify procurement and gain the ability to apply the purchase to their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC).

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners like Tanium who have developed ready-to-use offerings than run on Azure. Tanium customers around the world can now take advantage of the trusted Azure cloud platform, including streamlined deployment and provisioning, to accelerate their security strategies.

Tanium helps customers maximise their investment in Microsoft technologies by integrating IT, Operations, Security, and Risk into a single platform that protects every team, endpoint, and workflow from breaches. Only Tanium delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale.

Today’s IT industry is fragmented by vendors operating in narrow domains of expertise, each with a labyrinth of integration options that make it difficult for users to stay current on proliferating solutions, manage among them, and collect and analyse data across them to make decisions. By contrast, Tanium and Microsoft comprehensively manage risk and compliance across an array of vectors from cloud to edge that include discovery and inventory, client management, operational compliance, sensitive data protection, and cyber threat hunting, enabling collaborative workflows across teams and access to a single source of shared, trusted data in real time. Click now to explore Tanium on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.