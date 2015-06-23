Talented IBM business uses AI to rethink trades

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) promises to transform both the HR function and the future of work, IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced IBM Talent & Transformation, a new business to help businesses and their organizations. collaborators to flourish in the era of AI and automation. IBM Talent & Transformation not only provides strong AI training, but also helps companies drive the transformation required to use AI to engage employees, eliminate bias, and transform workforce skills.

While CEOs and employees agree that AI will transform the workplace, recent IBM studies reveal that few feel prepared to take advantage of AI’s potential:

In the next three years, 120 million workers in the world’s 10 largest economies will need to be retrained and reskilled as a result of AI and intelligent automation.

While two-thirds of CEOs say AI will drive significant value in their business, only 11 percent of Chief Human Resource Officers report their organizations have the AI, data science and machine learning skills needed to fulfill that potential.

82 percent of employees believe AI is a competitive advantage, but half also believe their companies are not ready or that culture will be a barrier to adoption.

With the help of IBM Talent & Transformation, AI becomes the catalyst for HR organizations to evolve from a service function to a growth engine, helping companies to attract and retain a diverse and highly skilled workforce that drives and evolves with the future of their business.

The IBM Model, Enterprise Ready

IBM’s new AI tools and related training initiatives are drawn from methods and technologies that IBM applied to drive its own workforce transformation. These services harness the power of AI personalization to guide employees in developing skills and pursuing opportunities to grow within the company. They also allow HR teams to measure flight risk for proactive retention and use sentiment analysis to spot and address employee concerns. New bias reduction capabilities flag bias in recruitment efforts, such as language in job descriptions. When applied to IBM’s own HR function, these services drove more than $300 million in benefits to the company, $107 million in benefits in 2017 alone; and resulted in significantly better candidate, employee and manager satisfaction.

By outsourcing talent acquisition, talent development or HR operations to IBM, organizations gain access to high-performing services that will transform their human capital strategy. AI can complement employee skills, redefine tasks, and increase productivity, but that requires training, development and new ways of working.