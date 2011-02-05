TT Upgrades Key European Network Routes to Meet Growing Demand

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

GTT Communications announce the upgrade of its fiber network across several of its European routes. The network upgrades enhance the capacity and performance capability of GTT’s Tier 1 global IP network footprint for its enterprise and carrier clients.

GTT has upgraded routes that connect network points of presence in London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris, including the subsea link between the United Kingdom and The Netherlands, along with an additional route in southern Europe that connects Madrid and Marseille. GTT has also deployed more fiber capacity on its metro networks in Paris and Marseille. The upgrade to the Marseille metro network extends to multiple subsea cable landing stations. Additionally, GTT has expanded its European network footprint by deploying a new point of presence in Belgrade, Serbia.

GTT utilized Infinera’s FlexILS line system and high-performance ICE4 optical engine with instant bandwidth to complete the upgrades. These technologies work together to double network capacity, enhance the network’s software-defined capabilities and provide clients with faster service delivery.