TRUSTECH, the leading event for trust digital technologies, will be held from 27 to 29 November 2018

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Professionals from the trust-based technologies industry will take center stage at the Palais des Festivals, Cannes. More than 300 exhibitors & sponsors will meet the international community of digital security during TRUSTECH, which feature over 250 international speakers, including talented young entrepreneurs and opinion-leaders addressing issues such as payments, fintechs, biometrics, blockchain, artificial intelligence, identification and cybersecurity. One-to-One meetings are organized this year again to help enterprises develop their business internationally: 323 appointments were held in 2017!

More information: www.trustech-event.com

To register to the event: https://www.trustech-event.com/Get-...




