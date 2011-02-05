THE CYBER SHIELD QUEST Opening applications relative to the Call for Cybersecurity Projects carried by The Village by CA Finistère and Bretagne Développement

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

National and international project leaders and start-ups less than 8 years old have until September 30th, 2019, to apply on the www.levillagebycafinistere.com website to propose their innovative cyber defense solutions applied to the naval sector or to the agribusiness industry.

Cybersecurity is one of The Village by CA Finistère’s 4 domains of excellence for the support of innovative projects in the region. In France, 8 of 10 companies say they have been affected by cy- ber-attacks at least once in 2018, according to the CESIN’s ba- rometer (Club des Experts de la Sécurité de l’Information et du Numérique).

As elsewhere, cybersecurity is a strategic priority for organizations in the Finistère, especially major groups in the naval sector and the agribusiness industry.

« Start-up calls for applications are often presented by single bu- sinesses or accelerators. The Cyber Shield Quest differentiates itself by emanating from a collective of businesses that seek to satisfy their needs concerning a very sensitive issue: cybersecurity. This call is a singular opportunity for candidates to present themselves to se- veral potential prospects with whom they will closely collaborate in order to implement their solutions. They will be helped along by experts and will be able to make use (depending on their maturity) of supporting structures such as the IMT Atlantique or ENSTA incu- bators, or our own Village by CA Finistère accelerator. Sigolène Brun - Executive Director Le Village by CA Finistère

« Thales helps its clients master their ever more complex environments in order to make quick and efficient decisions at each decisive mo- ment. Now a European leader in cybersecurity and the world’s leader in data protection, Tha- lès is tuned in to the most innovative compa- nies and provides opporunities for cooperation in the research sector. » Vincent Verbeque - R&T Director THALES

Faced with increasing demands for groups to find new solutions relative to security, economic and ecological issues presented by cybersecurity, it appeared vital to launch a targeted call for projects with the objective of accompanying territorial actors in resolving their specific challenges.

Innovative solutions applied to the naval and industrial sectors

Solutions and services concerning security architecture, zoning, technological measures for protection, mitigation, surveillance, and supervision, all elements contributing to the security of the entire process chain…

Cybersecurity solutions for ships: technological bricks and solutions concerning the pro- tection of information systems, the storage of goods, the management of proper mecha- nical and operation functions, communication systems, navigation services, etc.

A unique opportunity to create, innovate and develop one’s business Selected candidates will benefit from genuine development accelerators for their project or business :

Depending on the project’s maturity, integration into the incubation program of prestigious universities, or Brest Village by CA acceleration for 1 year as of January 2020

Visibility and linkages with companies and major groups in the area concerning the naval and agribusiness sectors

Encounters and skill-sharing events with a network of experts

Access to database sets, labs and industrial platforms

Global endowment of 300,000 euros to be shared between 5 incubation winners and 5 acceleration winners !

Applications open until September 30th on the www.levillagebycafinistere.com website

Candidates who wish to apply may do so on The Village by CA Finistère’s website to propose their own innovative solution. Applications will be analyzed and selected by an expert jury.

The winners’ names will be announced during the Unlock Your Brain, Harden Your System cybersecu- rity event organized by the Cantine numérique de Brest, BDI and Diateam, which will take place on the November 23rd in the Capucins auditorium in Brest.

Territorial actors, the project’s partners

Located on the Capucins plateau in Brest, The Village by CA Finistère supports innovation of all kinds. The Village seeks to garner cooperation between local territorial actors: collaborators, start-ups, SMEs, major groups, students, researchers, etc. Together, they innovate and create new business opportunities focused on 4 domains of excellence: the sea, cybersecurity, health/aging, and agriculture/agribusiness. As a true catalyst for innovation and transformation in the region, The Village by CA Finistère is entirely designed for accelerating innovative projects, stimulating creativity, bringing to light various efforts and offering new opportunities for business