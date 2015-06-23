TCS Partners with ENGIE Laborelec to Protect Critical Infrastructures against Cyber Attacks

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a new partnership with ENGIE Laborelec, an utilities research center, and part of the ENGIE Group. The partnership will focus on developing new products and services for the utilities sector to deliver protection against emerging cyber security threats.

The utilities sector, which forms a critical structural component of every economy, is currently on a digital transformation journey which promises immense value creation, but also raises new risks. Operational Technology (OT) systems, which traditionally operated in silos, are increasingly connected through shared infrastructure, the cloud and Internet of Things ecosystems. While this is helping utilities move beyond the limitations of their OT, improve operational efficiency and unlock new revenue streams, it also makes them vulnerable to security breaches by malicious actors.

The collaboration between TCS and ENGIE Laborelec will bring together the expertise of two industry leaders in their respective domains to create unique value for the utilities sector. TCS has been the preferred digital transformation partner for progressive utilities across the world, and offers a comprehensive portfolio of cyber security services – advisory, assessment, implementation and management – to protect clients against emerging threats in a new interconnected environment. ENGIE Laborelec has experience working across the energy value chain: from generation, transmission and distribution to storage and end-use. The partnership will also help prepare the industry for the European Union’s recently implemented National Infrastructure Security (NIS) Directive. The NIS Directive is the first piece of EU-wide legislation on cyber security and has special provisions for organizations providing critical services such as energy, water, and digital infrastructure.