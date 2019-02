TB Forum 2019: the largest congress of security leaders has ended. The annual program of meetings of all security areas has started!

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

The International Forum of Security and Safety Technologies took place on 12-14 of February in Crocus Expo and became the largest annual event in the security field. During these three days TB Forum was confirmed as VIP-event on all matters of national security.

This year at TB Forum:

• more exhibitors such as: ZALA AERO GROUP, ARGUS-SPECTR, VIVOTEK, InfoTecs, NtechLab, NAG, Echelon, Cloud Server, Eliks, ER Telecom, Astra Linux, ArtX, Spetstekhnika, Borlas, Vega, BioSmart, INTELLIKO, Symway, VIST Group etc.

• a practical orientation of conferences created the effective environment to strengthen the in-teragency cooperation and to make joint decisions for transport, city, sport events, objects of building, industry, oil and gas, fuel and energy complex, finance and retail security.

• a business program was supported by partners and sponsors: Confident, Security Code, Wlibor Systems, Kaspersky Lab, GazInformService, AMT-Group, NPP Gamma, GCS, ARMO-Systems, FLAMAX, Hanwha Techwin, Citrix, CROC, Avtomatika, Cesis, Institute of engi-neering physics, Tenzor.

• 11 495 directors and specialists showed their interest to participants and events of TB Forum and registered themselves at website to access materials. A total of 19 552 meetings were scheduled between participants.

• a special program of meetings between regulators, customers, integrators and developers. Such customers met with developers in VIP-Lounge: Transneft, RZD, Administration of Tolyatti, Nizhniy Novgorod and Moscow region, Raiffaisen bank, X5 Retail Group, Pyaterochka, Modis, Imperial Duty Free, Nornikel, Inter RAO, RsuGidro, Gidroremont-VKK, Tatneft, EVRAZ, Gazprom Dobycha Astrakhan, NLMK, Rosseti, Gazprom transgaz.

11 VIP-events of the business program

• This year a high activity of representatives of industry, oil and gas, fuel and energy fields was noted. The focus of the conference was on critical facilities and information infrastructures.

• Use of drones in security was discussed at several events including round table.

• Changes expected in the fire protection system affect the work of thousands enterprises. EMERCOM of Russia, Union of insurers of Russia and directors of shopping centers, banks and hotels shared their plans and discussed innovations.

• Legacy of World Cup 2018 in terms of ensuring the safety of mass events is difficult to overes-timate. Participants discussed new challenges and tasks.

• Digitalisation in all spheres changes the administration of territories, the regional economy, the cooperation with citizens, the business environment. Administrations and city-managers shared the most important information concerning regional security programs and smart-cities.

• Information systems and infrastructures, safe development and the most important things about the information protection were told during the conference of FSTEC of Russia, dedicated to new requirements and best practices.

• A new step of development is beginning in the field of transport security. The conference showed a new level of achievements and presented key specialists from all over the country.

• Both bank specialists and their colleagues from other fields showed a high interest to the confer-ence SecuFinance. Traditional approach and artificial intelligence in security, predicative analyt-ics and personnel control - an incomplete list of this event.

• Retail chains in Russia are expanding, facing new challenges of efficiency and security. The de-velopment of distance selling creates new challenges in logistics management, reducing staff costs requires reliable machine vision and intelligence, and incident management serves needs of the business. Participants of the SecuRetail conference appreciated its interesting and practical content.

• Internet of Things requires millions of sensors and devices connected to special networks. Rep-resentatives from Minpromtorg, Skolkovo and profile associations told how to build a new infra-structure, what technologies are available and how to ensure the safety and sustainability of a new technological reality.

• The strategy of digitalization in construction is still in development and aimed at identifying practically valuable ideas with high implementation potential. Practical discussions in working groups during the year were started thanks to the conference for design engineers.

247 speakers - regulators, major customers, developers and experts!

Unique offer for TB Forum participants - continuous annual program of communications between customers, regulators and vendors: weekly meetings of developers with major customers, round tables and working groups and in February - All-Russian Review of tech-nologies and 11 sectorial conferences.

For evaluating opportunities please contact

Olga Inshakova

Show Director

inshakova@groteck.ru

TB Forum

Book to exhibit > www.tbforum.ru/en/participate