Synology Launches New Suite of Data Management Products for the Middle East and Africa Region

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Synology® Inc. announced the launch of its suite of data management products including FS6400, FS3400, SA3400, and DS620slim in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. These new models refine the company’s product portfolio to resolve IT challenges from IO density, storage capacity, and physical dimensions of the server, and are successors to the existing ones with a name change in the product series to better distinguish among high-end rackmount servers .

FlashStation FS6400: The accelerated storage for every workload FS6400 is armed with dual Intel® Xeon® Silver 8-core processors, delivering over 240,000 iSCSI 4K random write IOPS and responding to the demand for higher performance and greater business agility. The new all-flash storage FS6400 is ideal for your virtualized and containerized environments, databases, and web-based applications, building a data-centric architecture that realizes storage acceleration.

• Scalability: Up to 48 drives with two RX1217sas, or 72 drives with two RX2417sas

• Memory: 32GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM, expandable up to 512GB

• 10GbE built-in: 2 x 10GbE and 2 x 1GbE Ethernet ports supporting failover and Link Aggregation

• PCIe expansion: 2 x PCIe 3.0 slots for additional network interface cards

• Performance: Over 240,000 iSCSI 4K random write IOPS

FlashStation FS3400: Flash adoption for SMBs to set free the power of data Powered by Intel® 8-core, 2.1 GHz CPU and 16GB ECC RDIMM memory, FS3400 delivers more than 137,000 4K random write IOPS, speeding up the responsiveness of your business-critical applications. You can flexibly choose between SAS and SATA drives without vendor lock-in to align with your service deployment, increase storage capacity to up to 72 or 48 drives with two Synology RX2417sas/RX1217sas, or expand the networking bandwidth through an additional 25/40GbE network interface card.

• Scalability: More than 500TB raw capacity with 2 expansion units

• Memory: 16GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM, expandable up to 128GB

• 10GbE built-in: 2 x 10GbE and 4 x 1GbE Ethernet ports supporting failover and Link Aggregation

• PCIe expansion: 1 x PCIe 3.0 slot for additional network interface card’s expansion

• Performance: Over 137,000 4K random write IOPS in the aggregated 10GbE environment

SA3400: Highly scalable storage for large-scale businesses

SA3400, the first model in the SA series, serves as the successor of RS18017xs+ with an upgraded CPU from 6 to 8 cores and a 50% performance boost in 4K random read IOPS. Equipped with an 8-core, 2.1 GHz CPU and 16GB ECC RDIMM memory and scalable up to 1,536TB with little to unnoticeable performance degradation, SA3400 provides more than 1 petabyte raw capacity, ideal for video post-production and massive surveillance deployment.

• Scalability: Up to 180 drives with 7 x RX2417sas, or 96 drives with 7 x RX1217sas

• Memory: 16GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM, expandable up to 128GB

• 10GbE built-in: 2 x 10GbE and 4 x 1GbE Ethernet ports supporting failover and Link Aggregation

• PCIe expansion: 2 x PCIe slots for additional network interface cards

• Performance: Over 5,520 MB/s sequential throughput and 304,277 random IOPS

DS620slim: Simplified storage with boosted performance and palm-sized appearance

Powered by Intel® Celeron® J3355 2-core processor and 2GB DDR3L memory expandable up to 6GB, DS620slim is a unique, modern-looking 6-bay NAS packed with Synology’s classic capabilities. For modern households and studios looking for extraordinary streaming experience, DS620slim is an ideal choice to deliver 4K video transcoding while matching perfectly with your existing decor.

• Compact design: Mini design with the dimensions of 121 x 151 x 175 mm, flexible to fit in anywhere

• Excellent encryption performance: Over 226 MB/s and 198 MB/s sequential reading and writing

• RAID flexibility: Flexible in a variety of RAID configurations to realize maximum 30TB raw capacity or better data protection with RAID 5/6/10

• SSD cache support: Further enhance storage performance with SSD read/write cache while still having abundant drive bays for data storage

• Network: Dual 1GbE LAN ports for network failover and Link Aggregation