Synectics has commenced the roll-out of Synergy 3 2019

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Introducing enhanced customizable mapping, camera management, and third-party integration capabilities, the feature-rich platform is the most customer-centric iteration of the software to date and aims to make the Synergy 3 experience more user-friendly.

The new release will be available globally across Synectics’ key markets, spanning transportation, infrastructure, oil and gas, high security, public space, and gaming.

Speaking about the latest developments, Martyn Rowe, Head of Product Management at Synectics, said: “We wanted this release of Synergy 3 to offer practical innovations that customers will truly benefit from in terms of how they work and their security challenges.

Camera-related developments in the 2019 release also enable footage to be viewed in more intuitive ways. The de-warping functionality within Synergy 3 has been enhanced to provide an undistorted view of fisheye cameras, offering the ability to monitor live footage from multiple angles of the same camera for wide-area situational awareness. Furthermore, Synergy 3 now supports H.265 compression for all IP cameras compliant with ONVIF Profile S.

Other capabilities strongly associated with Synergy 3 since it first launched in 2014 are its incident management and response features. Synergy 3 2019 builds on these proven capabilities, with further improvements to facilitate situational awareness and incident management under pressure.

Two notable developments in this respect are the introduction of quad view automation and the new clip mode functionality. The former refers to tailorable alerts that, if specific criteria are met, trigger quad layouts ‒ allowing the simultaneous tracking of live action and investigation of recorded footage. Clip mode ensures that any footage viewed is automatically imported to a clip basket, for quick and easy transfer to the incident locker if verified as pertinent.