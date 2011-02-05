Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Symantec Corp. and NTT Security have announced their intention to enter into a strategic partnership to bolster web security services offerings to customers across the cloud, mobile and on-premises.

By planning to bring together Symantec’s Cloud-Delivered Web Security Services and CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) technologies, key elements of the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform, with NTT Security’s threat detection and advanced analytics capabilities, the companies intend to enhance security services and provide customers flexibility and efficiency in their digital transformation journey. Further collaboration could see both parties sharing threat telemetry information to provide a more sophisticated security service suite.

The new services will plan to provide a comprehensive set of in-depth application controls designed to manage the increasing use of social and business web applications and enhance compliance and cybersecurity for customers by consistently enforcing acceptable use policies.