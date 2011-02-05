Symantec Provides Added Protection for Microsoft Azure and Office 365

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Symantec announced it is working with Microsoft to bring applications that provide an added layer of protection to Microsoft Azure, making it easier for customers to adopt a hybrid cloud infrastructure. Leveraging the strength of the Symantec Web Security Service, Azure customers are proactively protected against cyber threats and able to better control and protect corporate use of the cloud, prevent data leaks and help ensure compliance with corporate policies and governmental regulations. This news follows Symantec’s announcement of Microsoft as a strategic cloud provider and its use of Azure for critical IT services and for delivery of its Norton consumer products to a global community of more than 50 million people and families.

Securing the Cloud Transformation of Networks

The traditional network architecture has been drastically altered as enterprises move to Office 365 and the Azure public cloud infrastructure. Traditionally, traffic from remote sites and mobile users connects through corporate data centers to access applications and utilizes security infrastructure to access the web. This security architecture can add latency and increase costs as organizations move to Office 365 and Azure.

Users can leverage Symantec Web Security Service to move their entire network security stack to the cloud – enabling direct, secure connectivity to the web, Office 365 and Azure – for faster security and network architectures at a lower cost. Symantec Web and Cloud Security delivers proven proxy-based network security that protects against web- and network-based threats and enables inspection of content for data loss prevention (DLP) compliance.

Committed to Cloud Security

Symantec’s Global Intelligence Network feeds the Web Security Service and other Symantec solutions. Network operations professionals can integrate updates to Office 365 applications for consistent policy enforcement through content inspection, access controls and logging. Additionally, advanced content peering and Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) connection acceleration reduces data hops, offering customers increased production and enhanced user experience.

Providing Enhanced Hybrid Cloud Security

Symantec’s solution for Azure moves beyond traditional network security by adding advanced threat protection technologies available in the industry. Symantec uses an Integrated Cyber Defense approach to integrate its industry leading security products at the endpoint, network and application levels to help protect critical information and guard against advanced threats.