Switzerland First Nation to Unveil Threat Intelligence Sharing Group, Powered by Anomali and Security Interest Group Switzerland

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Anomali, the provider of threat management and collaboration solutions, powers the first Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) in Switzerland. This is in collaboration with Security Interest Group Switzerland (SIGS), which unites security professionals from every organisation across the country in the fight against cybercrime. The SIGS ISAC will enable businesses to benefit from each other’s threat intelligence, with high volumes of valuable data distilled in real-time into actionable insights to mitigate risks.

“Intelligence sharing is imperative in order to achieve a greater understanding of the entire cyber security environment. I am determined to help all Swiss organisations thrive with a threat intelligence collaboration platform that will bring together insights from multiple industries for the ultimate defense against malicious actors.

“My goals are to shift organisations from feeling forbidden to talk about cyber security to openly engaging with peers, as well as increase the numbers of professionals in the sector, and expand their capabilities by learning from each other. Time and resources can be saved and a significant amount of value added by not reinventing the wheel all the time. At present, there’s still a real lack of information sharing and I hope this platform will bridge any concerns and provide a valuable source to better protect businesses,” said Gabi Gerber, Founder of Security Interest Group Switzerland.

Switzerland’s government initiatives are largely focused on critical infrastructure (GovCERT.ch). This leaves all other organisations without access to essential cyber threat information and analysis, exposing them to malicious activity. To benefit everyone, the SIGS ISAC opens up cyber threat intelligence to all organisations, including smaller businesses that will now be able to access the right resources and data to help mitigate their cyber risk.

The SIGS ISAC is powered by the Anomali ThreatStream platform, which operationalises threat intelligence from hundreds of sources, automating collection and integration. This enables security teams to identify and respond to threat actors and tactics more efficiently. While the sharing and collaboration of the ISAC will mean organisations can apply additional context to intelligence, and contribute attack vectors that could mean the difference in someone else being penetrated. Proprietary information can be kept private and members can choose to anonymise data for guaranteed confidentiality. The platform will also be delivered on-premise to abide by Switzerland’s strict data exchange laws, which cannot be held in the cloud.

“We are delighted to be supporting SIGS on its drive to educate and enhance Switzerland’s fight against cybercrime. The power of community cannot be underestimated in the cyber security world. Threat intelligence from all sources, private and public, and data shared by peers makes for the most relevant and contextual data to build the ultimate defense strategy against adversaries,” commented Colby DeRodeff, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Anomali.