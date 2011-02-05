Switch Datacenter Group Sells its Amsterdam AMS1 Data Center to Equinix

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Switch Datacenter Group announced the transfer of its AMS1 data center and operations to Equinix, Inc. - in an all-cash transaction for €30 million ($34 million). Switch Datacenter Group sees it as a logical next step on its path to strengthening their focus on the colocation wholesale market and customer-specific site development for enterprises and hyperscale customers.

Over the last couple of years, Switch Datacenter Group has evolved from a high-end classical retail colocation provider into a professional designer, developer and operator of high-end (wholesale) data centers. Switch Datacenters has made significant investments in R&D and the development of state-of-the-art data center infrastructure technologies including patented indirect adiabatic cooling technology and OCP-ready (Open Compute Project) data center infrastructures.

Other Wholesale Data Centers

Switch Datacenter Group runs two more high-end data centers in the Amsterdam metropolitan region and is actively involved in the planning of more wholesale data centers to come

The transaction was guided and completed by AC Niellsen Data Centers, represented by Frank de Fremery, as exclusive broker for the project on behalf of the shareholders Plain Vanilla Investments (represented by Coen Binnerts) and SDC Holding (represented by Gregor Snip).