Sustainable datacentre technology provider Asperitas announces CEO transition as part of scale-up plan role out

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Immersion cooling specialist Asperitas continues to evolve, with Ronald Monster stepping into the position of Chief Executive Officer. The strategic development within the management team follows a major milestone with a new investor and prepares the award-winning company for a prosperous year ahead.

Combining a career in large corporations like KPMG Management and Shell with a career as MD of small to medium sized companies, Ronald Monster will now take over from Rolf Brink, who founded Asperitas in 2014 and developed the Immersed Computing® concept driving the innovative Asperitas immersion cooling systems. This smooth transition is facilitated by a close collaboration over the past 1,5 years, in which Ronald, as MD of Asperitas, and Rolf have worked closely together to facilitate fundamental developments within the solid scale-up.

Ronald brings both professional management experience and practical entrepreneurial skills. At Shell, he had several management roles in the marketing and sales of fuels. As a former MD of a start-up that developed maintenance systems for large aircrafts, and once again an MD of a scale-up in the horti-tech sector, Ronald knows what it takes to grow a thriving technology scale-up company like Asperitas.

To strengthen the company’s future success, Rolf Brink will continue to provide his support as a non-executive board member and as an independent advisor to Asperitas.

Rolf will keep supporting Asperitas as a shareholder and investor by taking on the role as non-executive board member. He will also continue to be involved in various strategic relations to advance the adoption of liquid cooling, especially immersion, whilst also working as an independent consultant. 2022 will see Asperitas continuing to make significant efforts to further reduce datacentre energy costs and their environmental footprint whilst creating a huge impact on performance, efficiency and sustainability.