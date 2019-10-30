Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

MAGIC QUADRANT

SureCloud recognized in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has been positioned as a Niche Player in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions* for the first time.

Richard Hibbert, CEO and Co-Founder at SureCloud stated, “Being recognized in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions for the first time is a proud moment for SureCloud.”

Richard added, “We feel that SureCloud’s inclusion is testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the risk management solutions to fit their specific business needs without compromising agility.” While organizations are facing increasing risk to their IT and non-IT operations, traditional spreadsheet-based approaches to risk management can make program management, assessment tracking, and compliance reporting challenging and onerous.

In response, SureCloud’s IRM solutions are designed to help organizations manage IT risk across different business functions and demonstrate compliance with a wide range of major frameworks and standards - in one integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. The SureCloud platform offers:
• Automation of traditionally spreadsheet-driven, manual processes
• A single source to centralize individual and project team task management, workflows, dashboards, and reporting
• An intuitive user experience, powerful data aggregation, and pre-built intelligent forms help you simplify and cut through compliance complexity Download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions here.

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions, Jie Zhang, Brian Reed, 15 July 2019




See previous articles

    

See next articles

Last events

Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:30AM EST (14:30 UTC): Exclusive Radiflow/SANS Webinar! “Managed Security Services for OT Networks - Simplifying Your OT Security Journey” with Radiflow CEO, Ilan Barda

    

See all events











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 