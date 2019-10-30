SureCloud recognized in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has been positioned as a Niche Player in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions* for the first time.

Richard Hibbert, CEO and Co-Founder at SureCloud stated, “Being recognized in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions for the first time is a proud moment for SureCloud.”

Richard added, “We feel that SureCloud’s inclusion is testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the risk management solutions to fit their specific business needs without compromising agility.” While organizations are facing increasing risk to their IT and non-IT operations, traditional spreadsheet-based approaches to risk management can make program management, assessment tracking, and compliance reporting challenging and onerous.

In response, SureCloud’s IRM solutions are designed to help organizations manage IT risk across different business functions and demonstrate compliance with a wide range of major frameworks and standards - in one integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. The SureCloud platform offers:

• Automation of traditionally spreadsheet-driven, manual processes

• A single source to centralize individual and project team task management, workflows, dashboards, and reporting

• An intuitive user experience, powerful data aggregation, and pre-built intelligent forms help you simplify and cut through compliance complexity Download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions here.

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions, Jie Zhang, Brian Reed, 15 July 2019