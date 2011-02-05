SureCloud launches new Risk Advisory Practice

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud Risk Advisory will deliver a range of integrated cyber, risk and advisory services, uniquely underpinned by its cloud-based platform. This means organisations will have a central point of access to a range of risk assessment, baselining, information assurance and governance services and associated management information, all delivered as-a-service in the cloud.

This launch demonstrates SureCloud’s evolution to provide clear, holistic visibility of the entire risk and security posture.It is also as a response to organisations’ growing demands for real-time practical, flexible and pragmatic support through professional services automation. SureCloud’s Risk Advisory services will help align organisational needs with industry best practice, as well as helping to advise on how to prioritise the areas which are most crucial in achieving their business objectives. The new team offers a flexible approach to the consumption of cybersecurity and risk expertise, with SureCloud working as either an extension of the organisation’s security team or as an independent security expert.

The new practice will be headed up by Ben Jepson with Craig Moores having responsibility for the delivery function and service development. Both recently joined SureCloud from global cybersecurity and risk mitigation specialist NCC Group, bringing many years of cyber and risk experience combined with a high level of commercial acumen.