SureCloud boosts their senior team with Vice-President and Director of new Risk Advisory division

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has further enhanced its senior management team with the twin appointments of Ben Jepson as Vice-President and Craig Moores as Practice Director, of SureCloud’s new Risk Advisory division. Jepson will have overall responsibility and Moores will be accountable for the delivery capability within the new practice.

Both join from global cybersecurity specialist NCC Group and will bring their experience in international business development, cybersecurity and risk consultancy to establish and grow SureCloud’s new Risk Advisory practice. Uniquely, the practice will deliver its services through the award-winning SureCloud platform, enabling deeper relationships with clients as opposed to one-off project engagements. Risk-based cybersecurity services covering assessments, remediation services, board-level advisory and advisory-as-a service solutions will form the core offerings, designed to help organisations manage their cybersecurity and risk to ensure it aligns with their business objectives.

Previously Director of the Risk Management and Governance (RMG) division at global cybersecurity specialist NCC Group, Jepson brings 20 years of senior experience in corporate risk mitigation and cybersecurity, and an impressive track record in leading international teams and building world-leading, highly profitable professional services functions.

Moores will ultimately be responsible for the delivery function and service portfolio within the new practice. He was part of the senior delivery team at NCC Group, responsible for leading and delivering complex cybersecurity solutions aligned to strategic business objectives, and brings broad cybersecurity experience including strong technical software development and project management. He has particular strengths in information risk management, PCI DSS, strategic planning and business auditing, and is also certified CISSP, Lead Auditor and PCI DSS QSA.