SureCloud announces availability on G-Cloud 10

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud, a provider of cloud-based Integrated Risk Management (IRM) applications and cybersecurity services, has announced that its software and services are now available to public-sector bodies via the new Crown Commercial Service framework, G-Cloud 10.

Public sector organisations face a number of complex challenges when managing their IT infrastructures. According to reports by Verizon and Symantec, public sector organisations face cyber threats, such as ransomware, email-borne malware, phishing, cyber espionage and elicit crypto mining. They must also operate in compliance with regulations.

For example, like any organisation that records and stores data on its employees and service users, they are subject to the new data protection regulation, the EU GDPR. Organisations that take payments (such as online card payments for council tax) must comply with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS).

Staying secure and complying with these regulations while maintaining a thorough audit trail is complex, time consuming and can be expensive. SureCloud’s suite of IRM solutions will help public sector organisations to achieve security and compliance while minimising costs.