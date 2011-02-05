SureCloud Launches Audit Manager Application

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud announced the launch of its Audit Manager application that will enable organisations to plan, manage and track their audit obligations and findings from a centralised platform. The new application integrates with SureCloud’s Risk Manager and Compliance Manager Applications extending and enhancing its core suite of GRC solutions. It is also ideal for managing Audits for the ISO 27001/2 clauses and controls when combined with SureCloud’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) suite.

Audit Manager enables businesses to scope out the audit universe across the overall organisation and on a business unit and/or department basis. Maintain an overview of past, active and future audit plans, scheduling and assigning resources in good time to notify the business of pending visits. Scope the Terms of Reference against live operational controls and risks, control sets from various standards and/or previous audit findings. Undertake and evidence test samples by attaching images and documentation directly to the work paper. Submit findings and recommendations directly to management and receive their response and associated actions in turn. Monitor actions as they are updated and completed by management, following up in future audits for any findings not addressed in a timely manner.

Key features include:

• Logging of all audits and actions taken building a centralised audit trail that can be used for external audit purposes

• Audit Manager provides key recommendations for enabling managers to formally respond to and for remediating actions to be assigned and executed by a named individual.

• All actions taken by management logged and tasks assigned accordingly.

• Enables organisations to forward plan required resources for audits and teams to be built accordingly.