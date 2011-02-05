Search
SureCloud Announce Two Key Hires to Support Growth Strategy

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has announced the appointment of Alex Hollis as GRC Solutions Director, and Mike Harrison as Channel Sales Director.

Alex Hollis joins SureCloud from 2M Consultancy, where he was the Lead Technical Consultant. Alex’s remit involves helping our clients and partners better understand the benefits of using the SureCloud Platform and Applications. He will also support the sales team in their engagements, by managing existing customers and identifying scaling opportunities. Alex has nearly ten years’ experience in the GRC industry, from which has conducted over fifty implementations across EMEA.

Mike Harrison joins SureCloud from HSBC bank, where he held the role of Relationship Director. His extensive experience in building intermediary relationships, as well as his knowledge of the heavily regulated banking sector, will be used to develop SureCloud’s unique market positioning. Harrison will be responsible for further developing SureCloud’s partner programme, as well as nurturing the company’s current partner relationships.




