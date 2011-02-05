Search
Success of Thales offer for Gemalto shares

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Upon expiration of the Acceptance Period at 17:40 (CET) yesterday, approximately 85.58% of the Gemalto shares have been tendered to the Offer. As a result, all Offer Conditions described in the Offer Document have now been satisfied or waived. Thales and Gemalto are therefore pleased to announce that Thales declares the Offer unconditional (doet gestand).

• 85.58% of Gemalto shares have been tendered to the Offer
• All Offer Conditions are now satisfied or waived, making the Offer unconditional
• Settlement of tendered Shares will take place on 2 April 2019
• Remaining Shares can be tendered during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period which will start on Monday 1 April 2019 and end on Monday 15 April 2019
• Gemalto will be consolidated as of 1 April 2019 in Thales’s financial statements




