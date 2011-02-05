StrongKey Announces FIDO Server as Free Open-Source Software

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

StrongKey announced the availability of a free, open-source FIDO server so developers can easily integrate passwordless authentication into their web applications. StrongKey’s FIDO server features the latest FIDO2 standard and delivers secure, public key cryptography-based authentication to enable a future where passwords are replaced with biometrics.

The world of cybersecurity and regulations pertaining to user privacy is increasingly complex. StrongKey’s open-source FIDO server helps meet regulations by removing passwords and password storage, thus enabling application creators and software companies to protect user data for compliance. FIDO successfully protects against phishing, session hijacking, man-in-the-middle and malware attacks. More information about the FIDO standard is available at the FIDO Alliance (http://fidoalliance.org/).

Key benefits apply to multiple stakeholders:

• Web App Developers: Free online resources provide rapid FIDO integration with existing authentication systems.

• CISOs: StrongKey’s open-source FIDO server provides the tools to eliminate the number one source of breaches: passwords.

• Startups:Startupscan jump straight to the industry’s most secure authentication standard to improve the user experience and enhance security.