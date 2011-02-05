StorageCraft® announced OneXafe® Solo™ 300

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

StorageCraft®, announced OneXafe® Solo™ 300, a radically simple, anytime, anywhere, cloud-based business continuity solution. OneXafe Solo 300 is a plug-and-play appliance which streams data directly to StorageCraft Cloud Services for business continuity. It provides enterprise-class protection and recovery at an SMB price point with the simplicity the segment requires. OneXafe Solo 300 extends the OneXafe family and makes best-in-class business continuity available to all market segments through a single technology stack.

OneXafe Solo 300 provides cloud-based anytime, anywhere data backup, protection, and recovery for small business environments with zero upfront cost. With its simple, two-step deployment process, SMBs and MSPs can protect single tenant and multi-tenant environments within minutes. To deploy, users power on and assign Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs).

OneXafe Solo 300 does not impose a limit on the number of machines it supports and backs up VMs, physical servers, desktops, and laptops. An organization’s entire business continuity setup is managed through a single pane of glass using StorageCraft OneSystem™. OneXafe Solo 300 continuously monitors the health and status of the data environment, including reporting and trending of storage capacity, remote replication, SLA-based data protection policies, and Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs). Through its seamless integration with StorageCraft Cloud Services, OneXafe Solo 300 customers will experience enterprise-class data protection, including StorageCraft VirtualBoot™. In the event of failure, including through a ransomware attack, they can instantly recover by virtualizing their machines or entire infrastructure into the cloud. Because StorageCraft Cloud Services provides an orchestrated one-click failover in the cloud, customers can quickly recover data, files, or their entire infrastructure with speed and simplicity.

StorageCraft channel partners can now standardize on the StorageCraft technology stack across their data protection business. Since the deployment of OneXafe Solo 300 requires no capital expense and minimal technical support, channel partners can serve small businesses with ease, confidence, and healthy margins. Simple licensing, billing, and reporting through seamless integration with ConnectWise and Autotask business management platforms add to the management and economic benefits of standardizing on StorageCraft business continuity solutions.

Unlike similar alternative offerings, which only support up to four machines and are limited by the storage available inside the appliance, OneXafe Solo 300 does not limit the number of machines it supports. Its ability to stream data directly to StorageCraft Cloud Services for disaster recovery and its flexible options for local storage delivers rapid data recovery, unprecedented workload flexibility, and scalability for SMBs. As part of the OneXafe family, OneXafe Solo 300 provides a single technology stack for painless and seamless migration to OneXafe and ShadowXafe solutions as an organizations’ data management and protection needs grow.

In early 2020, StorageCraft will introduce its OneXafe 3000 for the SMB market. This upcoming scale-out converged storage solution will unify enterprise-class data protection and scale-out storage for unstructured data with continuous snapshots and ransomware protection in a plug-and-play appliance. OneXafe 3000 will unify on-premises storage, data protection, and cloud-based business continuity, as StorageCraft continues to deliver on its vision for comprehensive data management, scale-out storage, and business continuity solutions.

Pricing and Availability

OneXafe Solo 300 will be available this autumn through major distribution partners. Subscription pricing wil be less than £90/month per protected machine.