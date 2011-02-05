StorageCraft Introduces OneXafe

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

StorageCraft® announced OneXafe™, a ground-breaking converged data platform that eliminates storage and data protection silos, blurs the lines between primary and secondary storage and scales out seamlessly to help manage explosive data growth. OneXafe delivers much-needed relief to the vast number of mid-sized and fast-growth organisations struggling with data management, data protection and the risk of downtime .

Designed specifically for mid-sized organisations, OneXafe is a converged scale-out storage and data protection platform for both physical and virtual environments. It delivers comprehensive storage and data protection services in a single, integrated and easy-to-use solution with seamless integration to DRaaS. Unlike Veeam and other software-only backup products, StorageCraft’s OneXafe provides a complete solution to data protection challenges by integrating primary, secondary and cloud data-management capabilities.

Eric Bodily, systems administrator for Idaho Falls School District, saw the benefits of OneXafe right away: "Our legacy backup system was buckling. It couldn’t keep up with the data growth and lacked VMware integration. We quickly disregarded Veeam and Rubrik as solutions because Veeam only solved half the problem while Rubrik was economically unviable. With StorageCraft’s OneXafe, we can scale data capacity with ease and at unprecedented economics, plus we have the VMware and Volume Shadow Service (VSS) integration we need. We now manage primary and secondary data in a single environment and our entire data infrastructure can be managed, protected and recovered in seconds.”

At the core of OneXafe is StorageCraft’s patented, distributed, object-based file system that is tightly integrated with powerful and flexible data protection services. The file system delivers universal file data access to users and applications. The data protection services with SLA-based policy-driven protection and management provides flexible, reliable and instant recovery. This convergence delivers powerful recovery and optimised work-flow for management simplicity.

The OneXafe platform comprises:

Powerful Data Protection: OneXafe delivers industry-leading recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs) for premium data integrity and business continuity. The patented VirtualBoot feature in OneXafe recovers even terabyte-sized virtual machines in less than a second. It protects applications in both virtual and physical environments within a single workflow and supports a variety of deployments—on-premises, remote data center or cloud-based DRaaS.

One-Click DRaaS Orchestration: OneXafe data protection policies can replicate to StorageCraft Cloud Services and enable organizations to achieve total business continuity. Organizations can recover data, compute and network services all in an orchestrated recovery workflow with a single click.

Scale-out Storage On-the-Fly: OneXafe enables organisations to scale-out storage dynamically as requirements change over time. They can begin with a single node with a few terabytes of capacity, then seamlessly and non-disruptively scale to multiple petabytes with zero configuration or application changes and thereby eliminate the need for forklift upgrades. Additionally, organisations benefit from OneXafe’s in-line variable-length deduplication and compression, which dramatically reduce data footprint and costs.

Seamless Administration: OneXafe is seamlessly managed by StorageCraft OneSystem™, a highly scalable management platform which eliminates operational complexity. OneSystem continuously monitors the health and status of the OneXafe platform and data environment, including real-time hardware, software and network connectivity updates. It provides a global view of an organisation’s storage infrastructure, including reporting and trending of storage capacity, data reduction ratios, remote replication, SLA-based data protection policies and recovery point objectives. The entire protection lifecycle – from specifying protection requirements to ongoing management and compliance assessment – is done through policies in OneSystem.

With this launch, StorageCraft introduces three OneXafe converged models that include:

Capacity-Optimised OneXafe 4412 and 4417: Scale-out infrastructure for unstructured data, archival and video repositories along with converged data protection. OneXafe 4412 and 4417 start at less than GPB £12,900.

All Flash OneXafe 5410: Scale-out infrastructure for server virtualisation, VDI, high-performance unstructured data applications and converged data protection for instant application recovery. OneXafe 5410 starts at less than GBP £27,800.

OneXafe will be available through StorageCraft’s network of authorised resellers and distributors.