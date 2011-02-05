Stop using free VPNs for privacy and security

April 2019

While convenient, they are not safe to use. You are at great risk of losing sensitive data on public networks in various ways. For that reason, it is important that you encrypt your connections. But before that, let’s look at the threats on an unsecured network.

What makes public networks unsecure?

Most public networks are usually unsecured. An unsecured Wi-Fi network is a network that does not require a password or login details to get on. A network whose login credentials are known to the public is also unsecure. These public networks are unencrypted, which makes it easy for cybercriminals to snoop on users’ internet traffic and data. These are the threats you might be exposed to:

* Hackers/Snoops

Owing to the fact that public networks are not encrypted, hackers can infiltrate the network and collect sensitive personal data or login details. Hacking has become easier especially on unsecured networks due to the increased development of packet analyzers.

* Man-in-the-Middle Attacks

Man-in-the-Middle attacks are when a cybercriminal intercepts communication between two parties. The hacker will join the conversation with the knowledge of the communicating parties. Since the parties involved are not aware of a new entrant, it becomes easier for the criminal to access their data through the conversation. The criminal will then interpret the data and launch an attack. Such an attack is mainly used for eavesdropping, stealing personal information and accessing real-time data transfers, conversations and transactions.

* Malware

Malware attacks are common in public networks. The criminal simply needs to upload malware on the networks and inject it to all devices connected to the network. Depending on the intensity of the malware, the attacker can easily access every information on your phone. In addition, the attacker could also activate the microphone thus giving them access to your real-time conversations.

Why you should avoid free VPNs

To encrypt your own connection, send your traffic through a VPN tunnel.

VPNs are popular for privacy and security because they are super easy to install and use. A good VPN app comes preset with the optimal configuration and can ensure speed and a smooth connection. With that said, not all VPNs are safe to use. Free ones are especially problematic.

VPN services are mainly pegged on trust between the service provider and the user, but there is no trust between you and the service provider. Most free VPNs are known to be data farms. Undoubtedly, the app works for whoever funds it – advertisers and data mining companies. The VPN service has to generate income, and if you’re not paying, you’re the product. Here are some reasons why free VPNs are dangerous.

* Unreliable privacy policies

The reason why internet users need VPN services is to keep them safe while surfing the web. VPN service providers often claim that they will ensure ISPs and other data trackers do not access your private information. This a big lie! Free VPNs are used by a lot of people thus the hosting fees for VPN services are huge. The VPN service provider still needs to generate income. Therefore, they will sell your data to the highest bidder. Encrypting your data with a free VPN means the ISPs cannot access your data but the company can. The VPN company will then sell your data to data trackers for them to continue providing you with the free service.

* Adverts are prioritized

The free VPN provider needs to make money, it only makes sense that it turns to advertising. For advertisers to tailor ads to you, they first scrape data from your personal internet history via the VPN. The data is then analyzed so advertisers can then target you with highly tailored ads in hopes of converting you into a customer. Ever wonder why the ads you see are oddly specific to your needs and preferences? Apart from tracking cookies, you might be leaking footprints through free VPNs.

* Leakage of your IP address

The main aim of using a VPN is to remain anonymous on the web while protecting your data. Free VPNs do not guarantee your anonymity. Most free VPNs do not undergo a robust process of development. This means that there will be numerous loopholes through which snoopers can get your IP address. If you are using a public network on a free VPN a criminal may use your network to commit a crime which will easily be traced back to you.

* IP address could be used as an endpoint

There were cases where a VPN turned its users into end-points, stealing their real IP addresses and assigning it to other users of their service. The endpoint is used to provide a portal to other entities. When your endpoint has been sold, it will always remain on server logs, which means if your exit node is used for illegal activities, it will be traced back to you. Moreover, if a person in your country uses your exit node, it will leave an IP address trace thus exposing everything you have been trying to hide.

Using a free VPN service may have far-reaching effects than you may imagine. When at a public network, never use a free VPN to encrypt your traffic. You’re almost guaranteed to losing data, just to a different party.