Stanislas Pilot appointed CEO of the Evernex Group

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Evernex, a French company, investment fund,The Carlyle Group has a majority stake, and European leader in third-party IT infrastructure maintenance, continues its growth story and announces the appointment of Stanislas Pilot to the position of CEO.

Stanislas Pilot, 48, an ENST engineer and MBA graduate from MIT, was appointed CEO of Evernex on 27 February last. He has previously served as COO of Arkadin, Group Leader at Capgemini Consulting, and Principal of Investments at Apax Partners.

Stanislas Pilot’s main mission will be to accelerate the company’s growth, both organic and external. In particular, he will oversee the successful roll-out of Evernex’s ambitious mergers and acquisitions programme. In addition, to guarantee the quality of customer service and optimisation of final results, Stanislas Pilot will actively undertake the implementation of new tools and processes within the company.