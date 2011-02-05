Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Stanislas Pilot appointed CEO of the Evernex Group

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Evernex, a French company, investment fund,The Carlyle Group has a majority stake, and European leader in third-party IT infrastructure maintenance, continues its growth story and announces the appointment of Stanislas Pilot to the position of CEO.

Stanislas Pilot, 48, an ENST engineer and MBA graduate from MIT, was appointed CEO of Evernex on 27 February last. He has previously served as COO of Arkadin, Group Leader at Capgemini Consulting, and Principal of Investments at Apax Partners.

Stanislas Pilot’s main mission will be to accelerate the company’s growth, both organic and external. In particular, he will oversee the successful roll-out of Evernex’s ambitious mergers and acquisitions programme. In addition, to guarantee the quality of customer service and optimisation of final results, Stanislas Pilot will actively undertake the implementation of new tools and processes within the company.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 