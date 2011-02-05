StackRox Enhances Compliance Capabilities of its Kubernetes Security Platform to Support NIST, PCI DSS, and HIPAA

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

StackRox has introduced new compliance capabilities to the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform, enabling organizations to verify and provide evidence for compliance with NIST SP 800-190, PCI DSS 3.2, and HIPAA standards.

The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform enables companies to automatically and instantly check for compliance, identify gaps or non-compliance with controls, obtain clear and detailed remediation information, and provide evidence of compliance ahead of audits. Pre-built reports and drill-down capabilities provide the flexibility to meet the various requirements of audit, compliance, and security teams.

The StackRox platform provides a consistent set of features across each compliance standard:

Dashboard – delivers an at-a-glance view of overall compliance showing violations of the relevant standard’s controls

Reports – offers tailored PDF reports that can be exported to provide an overview of the organization’s adherence to a given standard or specification

Evidence – provides the ability to export CSV files that auditors can use to document each specific control described in a standard

Customizable Environment Views – enables users the flexibility to review compliance details at the cluster, node, or namespace level

Data Drill Down – delivers the capability to explore detailed information on areas of non-compliance with specific controls

The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform includes an augmented compliance framework that provides automated checks and ongoing monitoring of controls, configurations, and policies for:

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-190 – StackRox is the only container security solution that has received investment and support from In-Q-Tel.

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 3.2 – StackRox has also published PCI Compliance in Container Environments: A Definitive Guide.

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) – StackRox helps entities demonstrate compliance with HIPAA, including data segregation.

The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform simplifies the compliance process with a series of continuous and on-demand checks. The additional capabilities for NIST, PCI, and HIPAA augment existing support for Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks for containers and Kubernetes. The platform provides the greatest breadth of automated checks and enforcement capabilities via native infrastructure for the strongest container and Kubernetes compliance controls on the market.

These new compliance capabilities are available in the current release of the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform