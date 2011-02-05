StackRox Announces New Capabilities in Its Kubernetes Security Platform to Increase Protection of Kubernetes Applications

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

StackRox announced the general availability of version 2.5 of the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform. The new version includes enhanced deployment and runtime controls that enable organizations to seamlessly enforce security controls to improve use cases including vulnerability management, network segmentation, configuration management, and threat detection.

These security controls further strengthen StackRox’s position as the only Kubernetes-native container security platform that leverages inherent Kubernetes capabilities for policy enforcement. With StackRox, organizations can increasingly adopt a “security as code” model and ensure that security is built in to the infrastructure versus bolted on.

The enhanced security controls available in version 2.5 of the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform include:

Kubernetes Network Policy Generator – StackRox automatically baselines network activity, identifies allowed but unnecessary network connectivity, and updates Kubernetes network policies to achieve more secure network configurations. Automated Process Whitelisting – StackRox leverages machine learning to baseline process activity within containers, automatically identify anomalous processes that operators can selectively whitelist, and can take specified action to prevent threats at runtime.

Dynamic Admission Control – StackRox can be optimized to provide a Kubernetes admission controller so organizations can prevent the deployment of containers based on pre-configured or custom policies set within StackRox. Kubernetes RBAC Assessment – StackRox analyzes Kubernetes Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) settings to understand user and service account privileges and applies this context to determine misconfigurations, identify best practice violations, inform risk assessment, and check compliance with industry standards and custom policies.

Scoped Access Control – StackRox enhancements to role-based access control (RBAC) features allow organizations to manage and limit user access based on Kubernetes boundaries such as clusters and namespaces.

Improved Offline Deployment – StackRox now includes additional features for customers running in air-gapped networks with no Internet connectivity, including custom security notices, offline vulnerability definition updates, and a streamlined deployment experience.

These new security capabilities are available in the current release of the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform.