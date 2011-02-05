SpyCloud Expands into Europe, Middle East and Africa

July 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

SpyCloud has expanded sales and support operations into Europe, the Middle East and Africa within six months of closing a $21 million Series B funding round earlier this year.

International growth is one of the company’s stated goals for 2019. SpyCloud now has more than a dozen new customers in the EMEA region from the aviation, energy, higher education, insurance, information technology, manufacturing and professional services industries, including one of the world’s top 10 law firms.

As the dedicated EMEA team grows, newly-appointed Director of Sales for EMEA, Neill Cooper, will lead efforts to protect businesses and their customers in the region from ATO attacks. SpyCloud prevents ATO by identifying exposed employee and customer account credentials as early as possible, then equipping companies to proactively remediate compromised accounts.

SpyCloud aims to hire additional sales talent in EMEA this year to fuel its growth in the region and protect more corporate and consumer accounts against takeover attacks. In the course of their research, SpyCloud’s identified more than 23 billion compromised account credentials which effect organizations around the world.