Sprint® Secure Wi-Fi to Provide Business and Consumer Wireless Customers with Automatic Data Encryption

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Sprint announced the launch of Sprint Secure Wi-Fi, an easy-to-use application for Sprint-subscribed smartphones and tablets. Sprint Secure Wi-Fi seamlessly protects mobile users using unprotected public Wi-Fi by encrypting all data traffic as it goes between the device and the internet.

Every day, millions of mobile device users connect to unsecure public Wi-Fi – hotels, coffee shops, restaurants, etc. – making them vulnerable to malicious users and content. Something as simple as checking the weather or skimming through social media can potentially put sensitive data and credentials at risk. Traffic on public Wi-Fi connections is often unencrypted, leaving the user’s phone susceptible to attack.

Sprint Secure Wi-Fi prevents hacking by encrypting all data passing through the Wi-Fi network to the internet. It works within a Sprint-subscribed iOS or Android device as a “Smart VPN.” Once enabled, it automatically turns on when a user joins an unsecure Wi-Fi network and automatically turns off when they return to the cellular network or lose that Wi-Fi signal.

Key features of Sprint Secure Wi-Fi include:

• Streamlined security – Gain instant security when connected to unsecure public Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in coffee shops and libraries, and have the option for the solution to encrypt your data on any secured Wi-Fi network.

• Automatic protection – Quickly identifies if a Wi-Fi network has password protection and/or encryption enabled. If either is missing, the application will “turn on,” automatically encrypting data sent between the device and internet.

• Simplicity – Secure Wi-Fi is a smart solution that automatically detects the need to turn on or off, relieving the user of the need to do it themselves.

• Peace of mind – Users can rest assured they are browsing with security, wherever they connect.

The launch of Sprint Secure Wi-Fi complements Sprint Secure, a comprehensive suite of industry-leading security solutions for business networks and mobility. Sprint’s security solutions are continuously improving user experience and enhancing protection provided within its services and networks.

Sprint will offer Sprint Secure Wi-Fi at no additional cost through our Mobility-as-a-Service unlimited plan or for $1.99 a month, per user in a monthly subscription model to Sprint-subscribed iOS and Android users.