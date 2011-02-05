Splunk Equips Global Emancipation Network to Fight and Eliminate Human Trafficking

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Splunk Inc. announced its participation in launching a new technology platform from Global Emancipation Network aimed at fighting human trafficking with data analytics from Splunk technology. The human trafficking investigation platform Minerva uses advanced data analytics to enable information-sharing and collaboration across local and federal law enforcement, government agencies, nonprofit and commercial organizations and academic institutions.

Minerva is powered by Splunk® Enterprise and funded in part by Splunk Pledge, a Splunk4Good initiative where Splunk is committing to donate $100 million over a 10-year period to nonprofit and higher education organizations making a difference to society. Watch the Global Emancipation Network video to learn more about how Splunk supports the Global Emancipation Network to use data analytics and intelligence to fight against human trafficking and exploitation.

Global Emancipation Network grants Minerva access to organizations with valid counter-trafficking missions in order to host and explore millions of trafficking-related data records and use customized search, alerting, geolocation, and other platform capabilities. Using Splunk Enterprise and third-party integrated technologies, Minerva protects case-sensitive information and monitors usage patterns to help keep user information private, safe and secure. Leading public, private and nonprofit organizations have already been accepted to the platform as early users.

Minerva is equipped with data-processing capabilities to extract and organize information from a variety of data sources. Capabilities include:

● Advertisement analysis: Analyzes advertisements from the deep and open web, where most trafficking cases originate, and extracts data such as user, location, account, and other identifying information.

● Image processing tools: Processes images of victims to reduce the time users spend analyzing photographs and manually linking them to advertisements. Minerva integrates image analysis tools to tag photographs with characteristics to expedite database search, and reverse image search to identify similar images.

● Text analysis tools and natural language processing: Extracts text in images from advertisements and flags correlations with missing persons reports and other valuable information.

● Multi-tenant system informing trend analysis: Allows all Minerva users to store their information securely on the same database at the same time, enabling secure, multi-agency collaboration on shared investigations.

Unlike many private organizations and governments that attempt to disrupt human trafficking, Global Emancipation Network makes Minerva available free of charge to qualified organizations with valid human trafficking investigation programs so that users can leverage insights to support their own efforts. Visit the Global Emancipation Network website to learn more and apply for Minerva access.