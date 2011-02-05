Spectralink Versity Smartphone Receives Android Enterprise Recommended Certification

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Spectralink announced the Spectralink Versity enterprise smartphone is Android Enterprise Recommended for both rugged and knowledge worker mobile devices. Spectralink Versity, recognized in this Google-led program, empowers organizations to improve communications, enhance operational efficiency, and boost productivity with an enterprise-grade device that is easy to deploy and manage.

Today’s mobile workers require smart, durable devices that provide high-quality communications and reliable, ready access to critical data and information amid diverse and often-demanding work environments. These range from vast retail distribution centers, to hospital emergency departments, to industrial manufacturing plants.

Research shows that the demand for enterprise-grade durability is on the rise. In a 2019 forecast, for example, research firm IDC reports the number of rugged mobile devices being shipped worldwide is increasing as enterprise organizations look to mobilize larger segments of their workforces. And Android is positioned to be the dominant mobile OS in the rugged mobile device space, according to IDC.

The Android Enterprise Recommended program makes it easier for organizations to select, deploy, and manage enterprise devices and services by ensuring devices measure up to the program’s strict standards. Google validated Spectralink’s Versity due to its tough enterprise feature set, meeting the rigorous requirements of its Android Enterprise Recommended testing program.

The Versity solution also employs Android’s industry-leading multi-tiered security, which has become a powerhouse platform and the ideal choice for today’s enterprises. With a unique combination of built-in defenses and preventative protections, Versity creates a formidable barrier to many of today’s biggest mobile security threats.

The Spectralink Versity smartphone delivers:

· Google certification for Android 8.1 OS

· One of the most secure mobile platforms in the industry

· Timely support of ongoing software and security updates

· Zero-touch enrollment for seamless, large-scale deployment

· Exceptional durability and IP68 rated to address dust, water, dirt, and chemical-exposure in the harshest of environments

· Reinforced frame, drop tested 78 1.5m on steel plate