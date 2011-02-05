Sophos Signs Ingram Micro as Distributor in the Middle East

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced it has signed Ingram Micro Inc., one of the largest distributors in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region, as its newest distributor for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Iraq and Yemen. The agreement will see Ingram Micro distribute and promote next-generation cyber threat protection from Sophos for networks and endpoints, including web, email, server and mobile security through its wide network of resellers across the region.

Sophos sells exclusively through a global network of partners. Currently there are more than 3,000 transacting resellers in the MEA region and more than 39,000 resellers worldwide. Delivering strong channel enablement programs to support partner success and growth is critical; Sophos offers partners sales training and certification, co-branded marketing assets, 24/7 support and in-depth Sophos Central dashboard training to help build the skills and expertise of its partners.

The specialized partner dashboard within the Sophos Central cloud-based management platform allows partners and managed service providers (MSPs) to manage and configure product settings, distribute licenses and have real-time perspective on their customer activity. The Sophos Central dashboard also provides partners with up-to-the-minute threat and product updates, allowing them to deliver faster, more effective protection to customers.