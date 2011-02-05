Sophos Introduces Predictive Protection in Intercept X with Advanced Deep Learning

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced the availability of Intercept X with malware detection powered by advanced deep learning neural networks. Combined with new active-hacker mitigation, advanced application lockdown, and enhanced ransomware protection, this latest release of the next-generation endpoint protection delivers previously unseen levels of detection and prevention.

New features in Intercept X include:

Deep Learning Malware Detection

• Deep learning model detects known and unknown malware and potentially unwanted applications (PUAs) before they execute, without relying on signatures

• The model is less than 20MB and requires infrequent updates

Active Adversary Mitigations

• Credential theft protection – Preventing theft of authentication passwords and hash information from memory, registry, and persistent storage, as leveraged by such attacks as Mimikatz

• Code cave utilization – Detects the presence of code deployed into another application, often used for persistence and antivirus avoidance

• APC protection – Detects abuse of Asynchronous Procedure Calls (APC) often used as part of the AtomBombing code injection technique and more recently used as the method of spreading the WannaCry worm and NotPetya wiper via EternalBlue and DoublePulsar (adversaries abuse these calls to get another process to execute malicious code)

New and Enhanced Exploit Prevention Techniques

• Malicious process migration – Detects remote reflective DLL injection used by adversaries to move between processes running on the system

• Process privilege escalation – Prevents a low-privilege process from being escalated to a higher privilege, a tactic used to gain elevated system access Enhanced Application Lockdown

• Browser behavior lockdown – Intercept X prevents the malicious use of PowerShell from browsers as a basic behavior lockdown

• HTA application lockdown – HTML applications loaded by the browser will have the lockdown mitigations applied as if they were a browser

Deep learning is the latest evolution of machine learning. It delivers a massively scalable detection model that is able to learn the entire observable threat landscape. With the ability to process hundreds of millions of samples, deep learning can make more accurate predictions at a faster rate with far fewer false-positives when compared to traditional machine learning.

This new version of Sophos Intercept X also includes innovations in anti-ransomware and exploit prevention, and active-hacker mitigations such as credential theft protection. As anti-malware has improved, attacks have increasingly focused on stealing credentials in order to move around systems and networks as a legitimate user, and Intercept X detects and prevents this behavior. Deployed through the cloud-based management platform Sophos Central, Intercept X can be installed alongside existing endpoint security software from any vendor, immediately boosting endpoint protection. When used with the Sophos XG Firewall, Intercept X can introduce synchronized security capabilities to further enhance protection.

First launched in September 2016, Intercept X has been proven in tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Pricing and licensing details are available from registered Sophos channel partners worldwide.