Sophos Intercept X Achieves Highest Scores in NSS Labs 2019 Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) Group Test

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Sophos announced that its next- gen endpoint solution, Sophos Intercept X, was recognized for having the highest security effectiveness and the most efficient TCO (total cost of ownership) of the 19 endpoint security products tested in the 2019 AEP Group Test published by NSS Labs.

The 2019 Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP 3.0) Group Test tested 21 products from market-leading vendors out of which 19 comparable products were presented in the Security Value Map™ (SVM). These products were examined for security effectiveness and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Sophos Intercept X includes advanced deep learning technology, which delivers a massively scalable detection model that is able to learn the entire observable threat landscape. Sophos Intercept X also includes innovations in anti-ransomware and exploit prevention, and active-hacker mitigations such as credential theft protection.