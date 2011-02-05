Sophos Home Premium Brings Business-Class Ransomware Protection to Consumers

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced Sophos Home Premium with ransomware protection. Sophos Home Premium features advanced anti-ransomware capabilities that can quickly detect previously unknown ransomware going beyond just traditional antivirus features it delivers proactive, real-time protection for consumers from the latest malicious software and hacking attempts, and includes privacy protection features. Sophos Home Premium is designed for ease of use, protecting both PCs and Macs, and enables the management of up to ten other computers from one central dashboard.

With Sophos Home Premium, the company is bringing the powerful, business-class security and ransomware protection that IT professionals trust at work to consumers at home.

Key features in Sophos Home Premium include:

• Advanced Ransomware Protection

Stops the latest ransomware from encrypting your files and drives

• Real-Time Behavioral Protection*

Protects against new and developing malware, potentially unwanted apps (PUAs), and program exploits to prevent infection from the latest threats

• Malicious Site Web Protection

Leverages the vast SophosLabs blacklist database to protect against connection to known compromised or dangerous sites

• Real-Time Antivirus

Protects against known viruses, malware, Trojans, worms, bots, potentially unwanted apps (PUAs), ransomware, and more

• Privacy Protection

Monitors access to your webcam, and blocks any attempts to record your keystrokes.

• Parental Web Filtering

Allows you to control the content your children can view online

• Remote Management

Secures multiple devices in any location from a simple web interface

• Advanced Web Protection*

Blocks phishing sites and bad or compromised websites for safe browsing and shopping

• Online Banking Protection*

Protects your banking and credit card information from being intercepted by third-parties and keylogger software

• Advanced Malware Removal*

Removes previous malware infections

(* at time of launch this feature is available on the PC platform only)

Sophos Home Premium has an MSRP of $50 for use on up to 10 computers – Mac and PC – for 12 months. Support is included via online community, email, and chat for the duration of the subscription.

Sophos Home Premium is available to order today, and a free 30-day trial can be accessed through the Sophos Home website.