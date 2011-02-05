Sophos Central Management of XG Firewall Now Available Through Early Access Program

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced that its next-generation Sophos XG Firewall is now available on Sophos Central through an Early Access Program. The most current version of Sophos XG Firewall with lateral movement protection to prevent the spread of targeted, manual cyberattacks was launched in December 2018.

Sophos believes that for cybersecurity to be effective it needs to be intuitive to use and simple to manage. To achieve this vision, Sophos provides the ability for remote management and deployment of all Sophos products through a single integrated cloud-based management console. For channel partners, it also means the ability to manage their entire Sophos business through a single console.

The Sophos XG Firewall automatically interacts with Sophos’ endpoint products, including its new Intercept X Advanced with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), to create an intelligent solution that can proactively predict and protect against threats, detect and prevent further infection by automatically isolating machines, and automatically remediate the infection.

The cloud-based Sophos Central management platform was first launched in 2015. In addition to the management of the XG Firewall through the early access program, customers and partners can manage web, email, wireless, endpoint, server, and mobile device protection through a single screen. By the end of September 2018, Sophos Central had grown to more than 77,000 customers, processing more than 8 million transactions a minute. With a dedicated partner dashboard, Sophos Central simplifies the management and response times of multiple customers for VARs and MSPs.

Availability

Sophos XG Firewall is available from registered Sophos partners worldwide. A free trial of XG Firewall is available today. The ability to manage XG Firewall from the cloud management platform Sophos Central is available today through the Early Access Program.