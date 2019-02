Sophos Central Management Platform Now Features All Next-Gen Cybersecurity Protection from Sophos

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced that the next-gen Sophos XG Firewall is now available through Sophos Central, bringing Sophos’ complete portfolio of cybersecurity solutions into a single, cloud-based management platform. Sophos partners and customers are now able to manage their next-gen endpoint and network protection from a single pane of glass.

In addition to the efficiency of managing multiple products through a single, cloud management platform, threat detection and response times are improved by the Security Heartbeat in Sophos’ Synchronized Security technology. This advanced approach shares security incident alerts directly between Sophos network and endpoint protection products. The XG Firewall will automatically communicate with Sophos’ endpoint products to proactively protect against threats, interrupt the attack chain by isolating machines, and take steps to remediate the attack. Sophos Central effectively creates a system of security that can leverage the artificial intelligence in Intercept X with EDR to respond faster and more effectively than individual products alone.

First launched in 2015, Sophos Central now processes more than 8 million transactions a minute for more than 82,000 customers worldwide. In addition to XG Firewall and artificial intelligence-driven endpoint security, partners and customers can manage web, email, wireless, server, and mobile device protection through Sophos Central. A dedicated partner dashboard simplifies business management for Sophos partners and enables streamlined multi-customer management for MSPs.

Recent threats like Emotet and targeted ransomware, such as Matrix and SamSam, demonstrate the ways cybercriminals are constantly changing their tactics to stay effective and profitable. The next-gen advancements of XG Firewall and Intercept X, combined with the intelligence of Synchronized Security and easy management of all products within Sophos Central, are essential for maintaining protection and responding quickly to any attack.

A free trial of XG Firewall is available for Sophos’ customers and partners worldwide.