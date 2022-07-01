Sophos Acquires SOC.OS

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced that it has acquired SOC.OS, an innovator of a cloud-based security alert investigation and triage automation solution. The solution consolidates and prioritizes high volumes of security alerts from multiple products and platforms across an organization’s estate, allowing security operations teams to quickly understand and respond to the most urgent cases flagged. SOC.OS launched in 2020 and is a spinout of BAE Systems Digital Intelligence. The company is privately held and based in Milton Keynes, U.K.

With SOC.OS, Sophos plans to advance its Managed Threat Response (MTR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions for organizations of all sizes. SOC.OS will also help Sophos expand its Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which underpins all of Sophos’ security solutions. This will include providing alerts and events from third-party endpoint, server, firewall, Identity and Access Management (IAM), cloud workload, email, and mobile security products.

According to the Gartner® Market Guide for Extended Detection and Response, Nov. 8, 2021, “To make XDR a long-term investment, (organizations need to) evaluate breadth and depth of ecosystem integration. The easier the XDR can integrate into your existing environment, the better an investment it will be.”

With cyberattacks, such as ransomware, becoming increasingly prevalent and complex, security operations teams are under constant pressure to monitor every aspect of their organization. Between 24/7 threat activity, high volumes of security alerts and false positives, and understaffing, organizations need XDR or MTR, plus a solution from SOC.OS that automatically clusters and triages alerts.