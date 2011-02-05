Sophos Acquires Rook Security

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced that it has acquired Rook Security, a pioneer and leader in managed detection and response (MDR) services. Rook Security provides a 24/7 team of cyberthreat hunters and incident response experts who monitor, hunt for, analyze and respond to security incidents for businesses of all sizes. The privately-owned company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind.

Sophos is creating re-sellable MDR services by combining Rook Security’s threat detection, investigation and response capabilities with its recently acquired DarkBytes technology platform. As a channel-first, channel-best security provider, Sophos will deliver the new MDR services through its network of approximately 47,000 channel partners worldwide.

In addition, Sophos plans to align its synchronized security technology and product portfolio with Rook Security’s 24/7 services for MDR customers. Rook Security experts will also be able to review these customer security postures to ensure optimal policy configurations for Sophos products across estates.

Sophos is releasing no further details at this time.